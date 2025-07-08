Refinery stacks spewing black smoke in South-Central El Paso

Update (5:48 PM): We are getting in more images of the smoke and fire coming out of the stacks at the refinery. Viewers continue to submit images and videos of the smoke.

Courtesy: Connie Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two stacks are spewing black smoke at the refinery in South-Central El Paso.

El Paso Fire say that crews has reached out to Marathon Petroleum and made comment. They say that the stacks are running normally and that the refinery has emergency crews on stand by if needed.

Courtesy: Maria Padilla

Numerous El Pasoans are calling into our newsroom and sharing images of the smoke. ABC-7 has crews going to the scene.

The smoke can be seen from miles around.

ABC-7 has reached out to the refinery for comment.