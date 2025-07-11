Deputies apprehend man accused of sexually assaulting child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies apprehended Hector Martinez, 47, today.

Martinez is charged with eight counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, and one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

"Although Martinez initially resisted arrest, deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The Office's Fugitive Apprehension Unit apprehended Martinez on the 6000 block of Delta Drive, a few block from Ascarate Park.