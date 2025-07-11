Skip to Content
Woman caught allegedly trying to take guns into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 12 firearms and 28 magazines during an inspection at the Bridge of the Americas.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old Mexican woman and charged her with trying to bring the guns, magazines, and various gun accessories into Mexico.

CBP's Border Protection Mobile Enforcement Team seized the guns after an intensive exam of the woman's car. An x-ray exam had revealed "anomalies" in the doors, CBP officials say. The officers found the guns wrapped in plastic in the doors.

