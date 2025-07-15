Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 for information on attempted ATM theft

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person who damaged an ATM during an attempted theft.

Crime Stoppers says that the person tried to forcibly removed money from an ATM outside of the First Savings Bank located at 2804 North Telshor Boulevard.

An image of the suspect released by Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County

"While the suspect did not succeed in accessing the cash, the attempt resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damages to the ATM," Crime Stoppers said.

The attempted theft happened at approximately 8:45 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2025.

"Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers," Crime Stoppers said. "Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. If the information provided leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000."