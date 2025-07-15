Man charged with attempted murder after failed car theft in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested Jeffrey L. Cruickshank, 40, for allegedly attempting to murder a man in Las Cruces on June 14, 2025. Officials charged Cruickshank with two counts of attempted murder, as well as aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Cruickshank walked up to a man sitting in a car and demanded the keys to the vehicle. Officials say Cruickshank stabbed the man after he refused to hand over the keys. The man was able to run away and seek help at a nearby Walgreens. He was then airlifted to El Paso for medical attention. He is now out of the hospital.

This incident happened on the 200 block of East Idaho Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 17, 2025): Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a driver early Saturday morning. Las Cruces Police officials say the man walked up to a car, demanded the driver's keys, then started stabbing the driver when he refused to hand over the keys.

This incident happened early Saturday morning along the 200 block of East Idaho Avenue. The victim, described only as a 39-year-old man, was able to run to a nearby Walgreens for help. He described the person who stabbed him as an African-American man, about 5-feet 11-inches tall with short hair and a goatee. The victim told investigators the alleged stabber was wearing an oversized black hoodie and dark pants.

"Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect in this crime is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," a LCPD spokesperson explained.