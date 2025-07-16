Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

New Mexico State Police issue Silver Alert for Raymond Macias

NMSP
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are looking for Raymond Macias, 66. He was last seen around 9:15 this morning on Villa Mora Avenue in Las Cruces.

State police issued a Silver Alert for Macias. They describe him as being 5'10" and 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police officials say that Macias was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Macias or have any information on where he is, you are asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575)-526-0795.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content