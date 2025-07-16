New Mexico State Police issue Silver Alert for Raymond Macias

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are looking for Raymond Macias, 66. He was last seen around 9:15 this morning on Villa Mora Avenue in Las Cruces.

State police issued a Silver Alert for Macias. They describe him as being 5'10" and 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police officials say that Macias was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Macias or have any information on where he is, you are asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575)-526-0795.