Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Father and son charged with illegal dumping near Montana Vista

EPCSO
By
New
Published 6:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Mario Hernandez, 41, and his son, Derek Hernandez, 17, for illegal dumping.

Deputies went out to investigate the alleged dump site, located in a desert area near Montana Vista, after receiving a report from a "concerned citizen."

Deputies found the trash when they got to the dump site. They then obtained misdemeanor warrants for Illegal Dumping.

Hernandez and his son voluntarily surrendered and were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Mario Hernandez was booked on a $2,000 bond, while Derek Hernandez was booked on a $1,500 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content