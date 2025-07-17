Father and son charged with illegal dumping near Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Mario Hernandez, 41, and his son, Derek Hernandez, 17, for illegal dumping.

Deputies went out to investigate the alleged dump site, located in a desert area near Montana Vista, after receiving a report from a "concerned citizen."

Deputies found the trash when they got to the dump site. They then obtained misdemeanor warrants for Illegal Dumping.

Hernandez and his son voluntarily surrendered and were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Mario Hernandez was booked on a $2,000 bond, while Derek Hernandez was booked on a $1,500 bond.