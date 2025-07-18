Skip to Content
Man charged with aggravated assault after fight at Socorro car wash

Socorro Police Department
SOCORRO, Texas (KVA) -- Socorro Police arrested Adan Manuel Balderrama, 40, after a fight at a car wash on Horizon Boulevard.

On July 10, 2025, officers got reports of a man displaying a knife at the car was located at 615 Horizon Boulevard.

Witnesses told officers that Balderrama ran off after the fight. They tracked him down and took him into custody at the intersection of Milo Drive and Jo Way.

Officials charged Balderrama with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into jail on a $25,000 bond.

