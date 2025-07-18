Skip to Content
Motorcyclist killed in 4th of July crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-10 July 4, 2025, as John Tobias, 30.

Special Traffic Investigators say Tobias was riding with a group of motorcycles when he became separated at the Angel Garcia interchange. He was then in front of an unknown truck, which continued onto Loop 375 south.

Investigators say that Tobias crashed into the center guardrail for unknown reasons. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say Tobias was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"The Special Traffic Investigations unit is continuing the investigation and is asking that anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 to remain anonymous," police officials said.

