Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Texas man killed in rollover near Van Horn

Police 'do not cross' tape
Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Police 'do not cross' tape
By
New
Published 10:54 AM

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas man is dead after a rollover on I-10 East near Van Horn.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Marshal, Texas resident Philyyaka Smith, 52, died in the crash.

Investigators say that Smith's car was traveling east on I-10 when it veered off through the improved shoulder, then into the unimproved shoulder. His car then started rolling and came to rest on its side. Culberson Hospital EMS staff pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

The crash happened Sunday at 4:08 AM. Officials have not yet provided a cause for the crash.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content