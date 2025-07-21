Texas man killed in rollover near Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas man is dead after a rollover on I-10 East near Van Horn.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Marshal, Texas resident Philyyaka Smith, 52, died in the crash.

Investigators say that Smith's car was traveling east on I-10 when it veered off through the improved shoulder, then into the unimproved shoulder. His car then started rolling and came to rest on its side. Culberson Hospital EMS staff pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

The crash happened Sunday at 4:08 AM. Officials have not yet provided a cause for the crash.