Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

4,000 Upper Valley, southern New Mexico residents without power

MGN
By
Updated
today at 4:56 PM
Published 4:54 PM

Update (6:00 PM): The power outage in Horizon City is now largely resolved. Almost 4,000 residents in the Upper Valley and southern New Mexico are now experiencing outages. El Paso Electric currently predicts that this outage will last until midnight.

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Just under 4,000 people are without power in Horizon City.

The El Paso Electric Outage Map states that there is an outage near Pellicano Drive and North Darrington Road.

The utility company estimates the power will be back on around 7:45 PM.

There are rainstorms moving through the area currently. El Paso Electric has not yet released details on the cause of the outage.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content