4,000 Upper Valley, southern New Mexico residents without power

Update (6:00 PM): The power outage in Horizon City is now largely resolved. Almost 4,000 residents in the Upper Valley and southern New Mexico are now experiencing outages. El Paso Electric currently predicts that this outage will last until midnight.

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Just under 4,000 people are without power in Horizon City.

The El Paso Electric Outage Map states that there is an outage near Pellicano Drive and North Darrington Road.

The utility company estimates the power will be back on around 7:45 PM.

There are rainstorms moving through the area currently. El Paso Electric has not yet released details on the cause of the outage.