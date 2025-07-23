Civilian contractor dies in incident on Ft. Bliss

Update: The 1st Armored Division released the following statement on the incident that killed a civilian contractor at Ft. Bliss on Monday:

"At approximately 1200 hours on July 21, Fort Bliss emergency personnel were notified of an incident involving a civilian non-Fort Bliss Texas employee at Site Monitor, resulting in fatal injuries. Onsite private and Fort Bliss emergency personnel immediately responded and initiated lifesaving measures. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased during this difficult time. Because it resulted in a fatality, the incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. Please refer further questions to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Leticia Zamarripa at leticia.zamarripa@ice.dhs.gov."

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- A civilian contractor died in an incident at For Bliss on Monday.

The Army says that the contractor suffered serious injuries around noon on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Emergency personnel tried and failed to save the contractor. Investigators are now looking into what happened.

