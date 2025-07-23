Construction business owner accused of taking homeowner’s money, failing to finish work

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Detectives arrested Antonio Chavez, 56, and charged him with Theft of Property (under $30,000) on Monday.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office booked Chavez into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

Detectives started looking into Chavez's business practices "after an elderly victim reported hiring EP Chavez Construction for a home remodeling project," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained.

"Despite making multiple payments, the victim stated the work was never completed, and the company stopped responding."

Detectives say that Chavez made false assurances that he would begin the project or refund the victim, but that over a six-month period, Chavez failed to do so.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the community and pursuing justice for all victims," the spokesperson explained. "Deceptive business practices and theft are serious offenses, and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law."