Las Cruces man convicted of criminal sexual penetration

Alan Duane Dodson, accused of child sex assault.
LCPD
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces jury has convicted Alan Duane Dodson of five counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the First Degree and one count in the Second Degree. Dodson was being retried on the charges.

The victim was 10 years old when the abuse started, according to prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later day. Dodson faces over 100 years in jail. He will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing.

ABC-7 reported on Dodson's arrest in June 2021.

