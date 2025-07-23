Skip to Content
Man wanted for parole violation in Austin arrested for trespassing in Socorro

Socorro Police Department
Published 10:37 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police officers arrested Ernesto Rendon, 37, for allegedly trespassing at a house on the 300 block of Santa Martina Drive.

On Friday around noon, officers found Rendon on the property and put him under arrest. Officials then learned that Rendon was wanted for a Parole Violation in Austin, Texas.

Officers booked Rendon into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He is now being held without bond.

