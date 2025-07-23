Skip to Content
Socorro man accused of assaulting his brother with a knife

Socorro Police Department
Published 10:47 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Saturday, Socorro Police officers arrested Emiliano Roman Rivera, 18, for allegedly assaulting his brother with a knife.

Officers charged Rivera with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

Officers were called out to the 10400 block of Valle Fertil Drive at 7:50 PM Saturday. When they arrived, the officers reported that they found Rivera physically assaulting his brother while holding a knife.

