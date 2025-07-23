Skip to Content
Man arrested, charged with kidnapping woman in Las Cruces

Update (12:35 PM): New Mexico State Police officials say they have located Savannah Aguilar and have arrested Alexander Madrid. Madrid had been wanted for allegedly kidnapping Aguilar in Las Cruces this morning.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are searching for a man suspecting of kidnapping a woman in Las Cruces this morning.

State police say Alexander Madrid took Savannah Aguilar at 7 AM on Avis Road.

Madrid is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, officials advise that you do not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on his or Aguilar's whereabouts are asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575)-526-0795.

