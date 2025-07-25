Skip to Content
2 shot, 1 dead, at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, suspect at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were shot at a student housing complex at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque early Friday and the suspect remains at large "and may still be on campus," the university said.

One victim was killed and the other has non-life-threatening injuries, the university said.

The university has ordered students to shelter in place.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus," the university said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

