Fire at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews put out a fire at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse this morning.

The fire started just before 10 AM and the crews put it out in 20 minutes. No one was reported injured. The Health Department and Fire Investigators are now going to the restaurant to inspect.

This happened at the BJ's Restaurant located at 11905 Gateway Boulevard West in east El Paso. Officials say the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen.