Former Ft. Bliss soldier sentenced to 20 years for murdering his wife

Update (5:38 PM): The El Paso District Attorney's Office says that the jury found the crime was committed under the immediate influence of sudden passion. This afternoon the jury sentenced Linwood Smith to 20 years in a state prison facility and a $10,000 fine. Earlier this week, he was convicted of murdering his wife, Kerica Robinson.

"Linwood Smith was 21 years of age on June 3, 2020 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Kerica Robinson," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office explained. "Robinson’s friend had filed a missing person report with the El Paso Police Department after not being able to get in touch with her for nearly a week, including on her 21st birthday, which was June 1. A police search of the couple’s East El Paso apartment led to the discovery of Robinson’s body in a small storage closet, wrapped in black trash bags under Smith’s military-issued gear. She had been shot in the head."

Update (4:35 PM): The jury sentenced Smith to 20 years in prison. The jury returned to the courtroom this afternoon and announced their verdict before Smith and his defense team, prosecutors, and the victim's family. Sudden passion was found by jurors meaning Smith couldn't be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Victim advocates read three victim impact statements from the family.

Some from Robinson's sisters that said "I forgive you." Another saying "I was pregnant when she died. I cried so much I thought it would hurt the baby."

Smith didn't look up as statements were being read. Smith's father asked if he could address the court, the judge did deny that question.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The jury will continue hearing testimony and reviewing evidence as they decide a sentence for Linwood Smith. Smith is a former Fort Bliss soldier who was convicted on Wednesday of murdering his wife in 2020.

In Texas, the range of sentencing for murder a first-degree felony is 5 to 99 years, or life, in a state prison facility.

Police investigators say that Smith killed Robinson then put her body into an apartment storage unit on Zaragoza Road. A friend had reported Robinson missing the day before. Officers arrested Smith and charged him with Robinson's murder shortly after they discovered her body.