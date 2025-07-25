Water main break causing outage for some Sunland Park residents

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says that residences and businesses in the area between Boy Scout Lane from Futurity Drive to Frontera Road and San Gabriel Drive from Frontera Road south to Futurity Drive is experiencing a water outage.

The outage is due to a water main break, according to CRRUA.

"Repairs are underway and could take several hours," a CRRUA spokesperson explained. "Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system. Although the water is safe to drink, CRRUA recommends waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry. The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush faucets for several minutes."