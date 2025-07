EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Police officer was bitten by a dog while responding to a domestic violence call. The officer fired at the dog, killing it.

This happened July 22, 2025 at 5:58 PM on the 800 block of Joe Kennedy Way in the Lower Valley.

The officer was called out to the house on reports of a verbal domestic violence call.

Police did not provide any other details on this incident or on the type of dog involved.