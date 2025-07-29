Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pebble Hills identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police just identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near the intersection of Pebble Hills and Joe Battle late Thursday night at Eric Berry, 45.

Special Traffic Investigators say Berry was going west on Pebble Hills when he was unable to control his speed at a roundabout. They say Berry lost control of the motorcycle and fell into the rock landscaping. Berry died of his injuries two days later, police officials say.

"The main contributing factor in this collision is that the driver failed to negotiate the curb in the roundabout," police officials explained. "Mr. Berry was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash."

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 25, 2025): One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Far East El Paso late Thursday night, according to El Paso Police.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the roundabout near the Joe Battle Blvd. and Pebble Hills Blvd. intersection.

Police said only one motorcyclist was involved, but did not specify if that was the person injured.

Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene.