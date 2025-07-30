Skip to Content
BREAKING: One man dead in Chihuahuita stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have confirmed one man is dead after a stabbing at the 200 block of East 9th Avenue in the Chihuahuita area, which is near the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

Reports of an assault in progress first came in around 8:30 p.m. of July 29. Officers say they arrived and found a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating the scene for more information. A public information officer told ABC-7 officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no current danger to the public.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more information.

