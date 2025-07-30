Crash on I-10 at Geronimo seriously injures one person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person suffered serious injuries after a rollover on I-10 at Geronimo in Central El Paso.

The call came in at 10:13 AM, according to first responders. They say that one person suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews rushed the person to the hospital.

CRASH 🚨 ALERT‼️

I-10 East @ Airway, Mile 25. Left 2 lanes closed, Geronimo on ramp to I-10 closed. Backup to Geronimo. Clearing time until further notice. pic.twitter.com/CRwNEGfSAY — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) July 30, 2025

The Texas Department of Transportation says that the left two lanes are closed, as well as the Geronimo on-ramp.