Crash on I-10 at Geronimo seriously injures one person

TXDOT
Published 11:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person suffered serious injuries after a rollover on I-10 at Geronimo in Central El Paso.

The call came in at 10:13 AM, according to first responders. They say that one person suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews rushed the person to the hospital.

The Texas Department of Transportation says that the left two lanes are closed, as well as the Geronimo on-ramp.

Emma Hoggard

