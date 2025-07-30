Skip to Content
Man arrested for reckless driving after Airway crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged Andrew Maxwell with reckless driving after a crash on Airway last month.

Police officials just posted news of the arrest on social media, along with a video of Maxwell's alleged reckless driving.

"The offender, identified as Andrew James Maxwell lost control of the vehicle and crashed," officials explained. "A report was generated and EPPD investigators were able to locate the driver and vehicle."

