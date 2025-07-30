Video: Man tries to run away from deputies while in handcuffs

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS NORTH, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man allegedly tried to run away from deputies while he was handcuffed. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office just released video of the attempt.

Deputies were detaining Edgar Ivan Soto, 34, Tuesday on an active criminal warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department. After they handcuffed Soto they had him sit on a rock wall. That is when Soto tried to run away. The deputies were quickly able to grab Soto and detain him once again.

The deputies booked Soto into the El Paso County Jail on Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Theft of Property (≥ $750 < $2,500), Assault on a Peace Officer, and Escape from Custody charges. They booked him on a combined $19,000 bond.

“We are tough on crime,” Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said after the arrest. “If you run from us, we will catch you and take you to jail.”

This incident happened on the 3600 block of Krag Street in Homestead Meadows North.