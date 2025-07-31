Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Fire in northeast El Paso seriously injures one person

MGN
By
New
Published 11:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was seriously injured in a house fire on the 10400 block of Aphrodite Drive in the northeast. Emergency crews also rushed a second person to the hospital with minor injuries, first responders say. A third person was injured but refused transport to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says the fire was classified as minor. The call came in at 10:01 AM today. The fire has since been put out, officials say.

Details are limited at this time.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content