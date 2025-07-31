Fire in northeast El Paso seriously injures one person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was seriously injured in a house fire on the 10400 block of Aphrodite Drive in the northeast. Emergency crews also rushed a second person to the hospital with minor injuries, first responders say. A third person was injured but refused transport to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says the fire was classified as minor. The call came in at 10:01 AM today. The fire has since been put out, officials say.

Details are limited at this time.