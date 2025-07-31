Two people arrested for illegal dumping in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Jose Blanco, 28, and Krystal Zavala, 35, for alleged illegal dumping in Sparks, Texas.

Deputies got a call about two people illegally discarding about 12.9 cubic feet of trash from a side job onto private property located near the intersection of Bret Harte Drive and Notre Dame Lane.

Deputies arrested and booked Blanco and Zavala into the El Paso County Detention Facility on illegal dumping charges. They were each booked on $500 bonds.

“Illegal dumping is a crime, and we’re cracking down on it,” Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said after his deputies made the arrests. “If you choose to trash our desert or neighborhoods, expect to be arrested.”