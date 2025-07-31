Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Two people arrested for illegal dumping in Sparks

EPCSO
By
New
Published 2:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Jose Blanco, 28, and Krystal Zavala, 35, for alleged illegal dumping in Sparks, Texas.

Deputies got a call about two people illegally discarding about 12.9 cubic feet of trash from a side job onto private property located near the intersection of Bret Harte Drive and Notre Dame Lane.

Deputies arrested and booked Blanco and Zavala into the El Paso County Detention Facility on illegal dumping charges. They were each booked on $500 bonds.

“Illegal dumping is a crime, and we’re cracking down on it,” Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said after his deputies made the arrests. “If you choose to trash our desert or neighborhoods, expect to be arrested.”

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content