Police charge man in Chihuahuita murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Oscar Octavio Ortiz, 23, and charged him with the murder of Rigoberto Cortes, 46.

Officers found Cortes suffering from a stab wound on East Ninth Street in Chihuahuita Tuesday night. Cortes later died at the hospital.

Crimes Against Persons detectives tracked down and apprehended Ortiz at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry Thursday. They then booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a million dollar bond.

Courtesy: EPPD

Update (2:43 PM): Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 46-year-old man late last night. El Paso Police officials have not yet publicly identified the man.

The stabbing happened on the 200 block of East Ninth Street. Officers found the man suffering from a stab wound and emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to this case is urged to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous," police officials explained.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 30, 2025): El Paso Police have confirmed one man is dead after a stabbing at the 200 block of East 9th Avenue in the Chihuahuita area, which is near the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

Reports of an assault in progress first came in around 8:30 p.m. of July 29. Officers say they arrived and found a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating the scene for more information. A public information officer told ABC-7 officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no current danger to the public.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more information.