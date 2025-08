EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A house on the 14000 block of Rainbow Point Drive in Far East El Paso caught fire this morning. The call came in at 8:57 AM.

The house is located near the intersection of Pebble Hills Boulevard and North Zaragoza Road.

El Paso Fire Department crews classified the severity of the fire as moderate. Crews have since put out the fire. No one has been reported injured.