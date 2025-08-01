Las Cruces task force arrests two teens, seizes guns and ballistic vests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Metro Narcotics and agents from the FBI and ATF arrested two teenagers and seized 10 guns Thursday.

Officers were investigating the two teens, ages 16 and 17, for suspected gang activity. Officials are not publicly identifying the pair due to their ages. They are both being held without bond in the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

"Besides the 10 firearms seized, the task force located four ballistic vests and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl," Las Cruces Police Department officials explained. "Two of the 10 firearms were confirmed stolen."

Officials add that the task force is still investigating and more arrests are possible.