Police looking for Dodge suspected in crash on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for a car that was involved in a crash near I-10 West after the Raynolds off-ramp on July 26, 2025.

Police say the crash happened around 10:42 PM. Police say that the car is possibly a Dodge with visible left rear corner damage.

Police released video of the car in question. The video is from the dash cam of a passing car. It shows a motorcyclist lying on the ground following a collision.

If you have any information on the car, contact police at the non-emergency line at (915)-832-4400.

