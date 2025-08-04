El Paso woman wanted for Collision Involving Death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso is seeking information on the whereabouts of Melanie Christine Cuellar, 28. Authorities are seeking Cuellar on suspicion of Collision Involving Death. They did not provide any other details on this alleged crime.

Crime Stoppers put out a poster describing Cuellar as 4'11" and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was featured in Crime Stoppers' Ten Most Wanted this week.

Anyone with information on Cuellar is asked to call (915)-566-8477.