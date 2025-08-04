Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Paso woman wanted for Collision Involving Death

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
By
New
Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso is seeking information on the whereabouts of Melanie Christine Cuellar, 28. Authorities are seeking Cuellar on suspicion of Collision Involving Death. They did not provide any other details on this alleged crime.

Crime Stoppers put out a poster describing Cuellar as 4'11" and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was featured in Crime Stoppers' Ten Most Wanted this week.

Anyone with information on Cuellar is asked to call (915)-566-8477.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content