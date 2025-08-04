Man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Charles Lee Lipscomb III, 47, for animal cruelty after a video surfaced of the alleged abuse.

Deputies got a report bringing the video to their attention on August 1. The video had been taken the year before, officials say.

The deputies quickly identified Lipscomb and charged him with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals. Lipscomb was already in jail on unrelated charges. His total bond was $15,000.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office released the video to the public with a warning for viewer discretion. They say the dog is now in good health and is "currently residing with the rightful owner."