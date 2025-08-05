Convicted murderer arrested for assault in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carlos Salinas III, 20, for physically assaulting a person on Nonap Road in Sparks, Texas, on Sunday.

Salinas is currently on parole for a previous murder conviction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Nonap Road, they found the victim of the assault. Soon after, they tracked down Salinas on the 12700 block of Pellicano Drive.

Salinas faces an assault charge. Deputies booked Salinas into El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond. He will remain in jail under a parole detainer because of a parole violation, officials say.