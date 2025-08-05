Registered sex offender charged with abducting woman, assaulting her in remote desert area of Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials charged Lorenzo Davila, 68, and accused him of abducting a woman and taking her out to his home in a desert area near Horizon City.

Officials say that at the home, Davila assaulted the woman after she refused his sexual advances. The woman was later able to escape and flagged down a passing car.

Officials say Davila is a registered sex offender. After the alleged assault, they issued a warrant for Davila's arrest. Deputies found Davila the night of August 3 near a relative's residence on Grand River Drive in Sparks, Texas.

Officials charged him with Aggravated Kidnapping with Sexual Abuse. They booked him into jail on a $220,000 bond.