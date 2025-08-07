Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents execute warrant at Las Cruces house

Published 5:33 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 confirmed with Border Patrol officials that agents executed a warrant at a house in Las Cruces today.

This happened on Red Wing Avenue. Homeland Security personnel also assisted in the operation, according to Border Patrol officials.

Officials did not confirm the nature of the warrant or identify the person taken into custody.

ABC-7 spoke with family members who were present during the execution of the warrant. Look for more information in this article and in our evening newscasts.

Rishi Oza

