Two women arrested for assault in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police made two arrests in two separate assault cases. Officers arrested Cristina Martinez and Ximena Garcia-Baca.

Martinez is charged with trespassing and assault. Officers got reports of an "unwanted person" on the 400 block of Glenosa Drive. Officers found that Martinez had allegedly climbed through a window and confronted the victim. The two then got into a fight. Officers booked Martinez into jail on a $3,000 bond.

Cristina Martinez (Courtesy: Horizon City Police Department)

Officers arrested Garcia-Baca after a crash on the 13000 block of Horizon Boulevard in March. The victim said that Garcia-Baca was intentionally hitting their car and tried to drive into them when they got out of the car. She then drove off, according to police officials. A judge issued a warrant for Garcia-Baca, and on August 1, 2025, she turned herself in. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers booked her into jail on a $75,000 bond.