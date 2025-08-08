20 students riding on school bus involved in crash

Update (5:38 PM): First responders say the school bus was transporting students from Santa Teresa High School.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department

All students were evaluated on site and then released into the care of their parents, officials say. No one was injured.

Gadsden ISD released the following statement about the crash:

"This afternoon, a Gadsden Independent School District bus transporting students from Santa Teresa High School was involved in an accident along McNutt and Country Club.



We are relieved to report that no student injuries have been sustained. All students were evaluated on site by emergency medical personnel and subsequently released to the care of their parents.



At this time, we have no further details to share. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department Chief just confirmed to ABC-7 that 20 students riding on a school bus were involved in a crash.

The chief says that the bus and a car were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

This is happening along McNutt Road in Sunland Park. McNutt Road will be closed for about another hour as crews work to clear up the scene.

The bus reads "Gadsden Schools" on the side. ABC-7 reached out to the Gadsden Independent School district. Officials stated that they have no comment at this moment.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the crash right now.