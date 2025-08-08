Man charged with stealing Circle K cashier’s wallet
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested Danny Joseph Navarro, 41, and charged him with Theft of Property and Credit Card Abuse. Navarro is accused of stealing a Circle K cashier's wallet.
On August 6, 2025, deputies received reports that Navarro had reached behind the counter and stolen the wallet at the Circle K on the 12200 block of Eastlake.
The cashier then started receiving alerts from his bank that Navarro was allegedly trying to use his bank cards.
Through surveillance videos taken at the Circle K and the various stores where the cards were being used, deputies were able to track down and arrest Navarro.
Officials say Navarro was booked into jail on a $21,000 bond.