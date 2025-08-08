Man charged with stealing Circle K cashier’s wallet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested Danny Joseph Navarro, 41, and charged him with Theft of Property and Credit Card Abuse. Navarro is accused of stealing a Circle K cashier's wallet.

On August 6, 2025, deputies received reports that Navarro had reached behind the counter and stolen the wallet at the Circle K on the 12200 block of Eastlake.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The cashier then started receiving alerts from his bank that Navarro was allegedly trying to use his bank cards.

Through surveillance videos taken at the Circle K and the various stores where the cards were being used, deputies were able to track down and arrest Navarro.

Officials say Navarro was booked into jail on a $21,000 bond.