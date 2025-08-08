Canutillo High security back to normal after criminal activity in the area

Update (3:43 PM): The law enforcement activity around Canutillo High School has ended and the heightened security at the school has concluded.

"Law enforcement has ended its activity in the area and the heightened security around CHS and NWECHS has concluded. All students and staff remain safe. Instruction and after-school activities will continue as normal. Release and school bus schedules will not be impacted. Thank you for your understanding."

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District Police Department officers are increasing security around Canutillo High School and Northwest Early College amid reports of non-school-related criminal activity in the area.

"The campuses have not been targeted and no threat to either school exists," the school district posted on social media this afternoon. "No lockdown or hold is in place and instruction continues as normal."

The district did not provide details on the criminal activity in the area.