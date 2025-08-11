Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Convicted murderer sentenced to 8 years for fentanyl charge

MGN
By
New
Published 10:17 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors say that Jaime Lopez, 35, was sentenced to just over eight years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court documents state that FBI task force officers and Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics agents tried to stop Lopez's car as part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl trafficking.

Lopez sped off and officers found him hours later. He tried to run away from officers, but the officers were able to catch up and arrest Lopez. Federal prosecutors say that Lopez threw away a package of 690 fentanyl pills while he was running away from officers. This happened in May 2024.

Agents later found a stolen handgun in a backpack inside of Lopez's car. Lopez already had a prior second-degree murder conviction from 2005, so he was prohibited from owning a gun, federal prosecutors say.

"In a post-arrest interview, Lopez admitted he fled because of the outstanding warrant and discarded the pills to avoid getting caught with them," federal agents explained. "He also admitted to possessing the firearm for protection, stating that he had previously sold drugs in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and feared retaliation from former associates."

Lopez later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content