Convicted murderer sentenced to 8 years for fentanyl charge

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors say that Jaime Lopez, 35, was sentenced to just over eight years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court documents state that FBI task force officers and Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics agents tried to stop Lopez's car as part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl trafficking.

Lopez sped off and officers found him hours later. He tried to run away from officers, but the officers were able to catch up and arrest Lopez. Federal prosecutors say that Lopez threw away a package of 690 fentanyl pills while he was running away from officers. This happened in May 2024.

Agents later found a stolen handgun in a backpack inside of Lopez's car. Lopez already had a prior second-degree murder conviction from 2005, so he was prohibited from owning a gun, federal prosecutors say.

"In a post-arrest interview, Lopez admitted he fled because of the outstanding warrant and discarded the pills to avoid getting caught with them," federal agents explained. "He also admitted to possessing the firearm for protection, stating that he had previously sold drugs in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and feared retaliation from former associates."

Lopez later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.