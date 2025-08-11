Las Cruces man sentenced for fentanyl, gun crimes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Orangie Lee Fisher, 37, received a 10+ year prison sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

"According to court records, since early 2024, the FBI’s Southern New Mexico Safe Streets Gang Task Force, together with Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics and the Las Cruces Police Department, have been investigating a drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Las Cruces, New Mexico," federal prosecutors explained. "The investigation identified [Fisher]... as a key participant in the operation."

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Fisher's room at the Imperial Sky Motel in Las Cruces in April 2024. They found about 600 grams of "suspected marijuana," $5,693 in cash, firearms magazines, and ammunition inside of Fisher's room and car.

The agents continued to surveil Fisher, and in October 2024 agents from the Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics Unit executed another search warrant at a house where Fisher was staying.

"During the search, Fisher ignored commands and fled into a bedroom before surrendering," federal prosecutors explained. "Approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills were found scattered throughout the residence, and a stolen handgun wrapped in a latex glove was recovered from the bedroom closet."

Fisher later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.