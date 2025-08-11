Skip to Content
Man arrested in Colorado for homicide that happened in Fabens in March

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit arrested Angel Lozano, 23 for the March 2025 homicide of Aaron Villa, 26.

Deputies found Villa suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mezcla in Fabens, Texas in the early morning hours of March 20, 2025. Villa died at the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify Lozano as the suspect and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force booked him into the Weld County Jail in Greeley, Colorado today. He is now pending extradition to El Paso County to face charges.

