Lane closures in South-Central El Paso after deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigations is investigating an overnight motorcycle crash at Delta and Alameda in South-Central El Paso has left at least one person dead.

El Paso Police first gave notice of the crash and closures at around 3:20 a.m. this morning via their traffic account. Our ABC-7 crew at the scene saw one motorcycle and one car amid the wreckage. East and westbound lanes are currently closed with no estimated clear time.

Police recommend drivers in the area find an alternate route, as they report minor backup at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed which party was killed in the crash, or if any other passengers or drivers involved in the crash were injured.

We will continue to update this article with the latest information, and bring you those updates on air as well.