Man arrested for pointing a gun at a carful of people in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested Luis Daniel Delgado, 36, after an incident in Canutillo last night.

Delgado is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. He was booked into jail on a combined $23,000 bond.

Deputies got calls about a person with a gun near Westway Boulevard and De Alva Drive. The person who called 911 said that Delgado had pointed a handgun at himself and the other people in his car.

Deputies then tracked down Delgado and stopped his car on the 8000 block of Kiely Road.

