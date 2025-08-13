Man arrested for allegedly stealing 18 automotive transmissions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ismael Soria Zamarripa, 36, and charged him with Theft of Property valued at $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 and Criminal Trespass.

Deputies responded to a theft in progress on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 on the 6600 block of Doniphan Drive.

The deputies found Zamarripa had allegedly taken 18 automotive transmissions estimated at $14,400.

Deputies booked Zamarripa on a combined $10,100 bond.