Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Man arrested for allegedly stealing 18 automotive transmissions

EPCSO
By
New
Published 6:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ismael Soria Zamarripa, 36, and charged him with Theft of Property valued at $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 and Criminal Trespass.

Deputies responded to a theft in progress on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 on the 6600 block of Doniphan Drive.

The deputies found Zamarripa had allegedly taken 18 automotive transmissions estimated at $14,400.

Deputies booked Zamarripa on a combined $10,100 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content