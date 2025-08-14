Chuco Tango Gang member charged with stealing tires from Walmart

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deputy constable arrested a Socorro gang member for allegedly stealing two tires from the Horizon City Walmart automotive center.

On Monday, a store employee flagged down the deputy constable, who was working an off-duty security shift at Walmart. The employee reported that Tomas Arturo Corona, 44, a known Chuco Tango Gang member, had pulled his truck up and loaded two tires in the bed. He then allegedly took off without paying for the tires.

The deputy constable then looked over surveillance video of the alleged crime and sent out a BOLO (Be on the Lookout). Soon afterward, the deputy constable secured two arrest warrants for theft and criminal trespass. Officials say Corona received a criminal trespass warning from Walmart in 2024.

Deputy constables from Precinct Six were able to arrest Corona on the 500 block of Bufford in Socorro, Texas this morning.

Corona was booked into jail on a combined $7,500 bond.