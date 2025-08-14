Skip to Content
Crash closes all lanes on North Loop in Socorro

Published 3:14 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on North Loop are closed after an overnight crash at the intersection of Sunhaven Dr. in Socorro.

Officials have not yet announced whether anyone was injured in the crash.

El Paso Police first announced the closure and crash on their traffic account on X at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night. Police are recommending those in the area find a detour. No estimated clearing time has been provided.

Our ABC-7 will be heading out to learn more information. We'll keep you updated on air and online during our morning broadcasts.

Carter Diggs

